Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMCBF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Home Capital Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Home Capital Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.71.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.