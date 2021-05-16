Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCG. TD Securities raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$36.26 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$16.14 and a 52-week high of C$36.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.40.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.32 million. Research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.