home24 (ETR:H24) PT Set at €27.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on H24. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on home24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on home24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

H24 stock opened at €14.32 ($16.85) on Wednesday. home24 has a 1 year low of €5.40 ($6.36) and a 1 year high of €26.86 ($31.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $415.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.18.

About home24

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

