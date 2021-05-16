Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $27.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIXX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.43. 531,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $367.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

