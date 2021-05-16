Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.76 billion-$144.76 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HMC opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $31.92.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

