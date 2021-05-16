HOQU One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.05 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $600,085.36 and approximately $3.05 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HOQU Profile

HQX is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

