Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,579,000. Leidos comprises 1.8% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.13% of Leidos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 43,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,048.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 55,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,687 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 160.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

