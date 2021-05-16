Howard Capital Management Group LLC Invests $417,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of SAP by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $138.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

