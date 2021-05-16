Howard Capital Management Group LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.88 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.04. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.89.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

