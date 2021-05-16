Howard Capital Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 97,131 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 97,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $20,566,000. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $226.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

