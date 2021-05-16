Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.910-1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.210 EPS.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,161,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.27.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

