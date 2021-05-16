Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.910-1.020 EPS.

HWM stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 5,161,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,812. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $33.89.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.27.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

