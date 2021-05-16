HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $650.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $725.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $525.92.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $498.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $504.75 and a 200 day moving average of $433.26. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $178.65 and a 12 month high of $574.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

