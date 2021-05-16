IBEX (IBEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. IBEX has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.31 million. On average, analysts expect IBEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IBEX alerts:

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.51 million and a PE ratio of 27.10. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.