Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $2 Million Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $11.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

