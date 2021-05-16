Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 30,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 251,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,032 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

