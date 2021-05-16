Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 1,005 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $288.20 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $177.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

