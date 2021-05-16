Ibex Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PREF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 71,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,823,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 120,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000.

BATS PREF opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54.

