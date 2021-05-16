ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Equities analysts expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%.

ICL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ICL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 180,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $194,023,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 47.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,570,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,776,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.