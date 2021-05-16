ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICL Group.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%.

ICL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ICL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 180,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $194,023,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 47.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,570,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,776,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.