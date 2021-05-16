IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.94). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IDYA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of IDYA opened at $19.51 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

