IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.59

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.59 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 62.40 ($0.82). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 61.60 ($0.80), with a volume of 267,357 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of IDOX to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.25 million and a PE ratio of 205.33.

IDOX Company Profile

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

