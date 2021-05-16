Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $195,397,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $100.11 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

