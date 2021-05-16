Ieq Capital LLC Invests $237,000 in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 8,125.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5,082.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $98.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,041. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

