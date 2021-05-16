Ieq Capital LLC Invests $250,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,607 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 315,561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 82.8% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 521,309 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,140 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,126,476 shares of company stock worth $74,570,929 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.84 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

