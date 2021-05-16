Ieq Capital LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 269,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $102.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.26.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

