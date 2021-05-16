Ieq Capital LLC Takes $298,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in The Southern by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.11 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

