Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

HCA opened at $211.50 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.28. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.59.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,085 shares of company stock worth $84,791,254. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

