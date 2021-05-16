IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 132,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,243,000 after acquiring an additional 355,804 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $149.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.09 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,449.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.