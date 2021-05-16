IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,247 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $217.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.13 and a 200 day moving average of $192.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

