IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 7,491 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $113.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

