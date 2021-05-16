IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $199.38 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.89 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.74 and a 200-day moving average of $158.31. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

