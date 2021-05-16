IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,759 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,487 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in FedEx by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $309.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $106.25 and a 1-year high of $317.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

