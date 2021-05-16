IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 182 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

