IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,456,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.