IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,656,000 after acquiring an additional 179,959 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 73,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

