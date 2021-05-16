IFP Advisors Inc Has $205,000 Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chewy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.55 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

