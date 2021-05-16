IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 642.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR opened at $21.15 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

