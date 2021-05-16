IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Five Below were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $184.25 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.58 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.49, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.61.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

