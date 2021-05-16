II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.630-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $752 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $798.76 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -578.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $610,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

