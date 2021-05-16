IMV (TSE:IMV) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at National Bank Financial

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMV. Leede Jones Gab reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

IMV opened at C$2.81 on Thursday. IMV has a 12-month low of C$2.69 and a 12-month high of C$9.25. The stock has a market cap of C$190.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that IMV will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

