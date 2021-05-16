Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $129.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NARI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI stock opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $29,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $452,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,692.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,789,930.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Inari Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.