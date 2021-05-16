INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

INDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDT opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.00 million, a P/E ratio of -77.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.