Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.45

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 1701149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDEXY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

