Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Position Reduced by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

