Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.17.

Several brokerages have commented on IIPR. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR stock traded up $8.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,955. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.34.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 161.47%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.