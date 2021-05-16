Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJUL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74.

