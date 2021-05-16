Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $326,300.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,238.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

