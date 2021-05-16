Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALKS opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

