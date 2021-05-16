Insider Selling: Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CEO Sells 17,744 Shares of Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,408,279.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $119.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.69. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.85 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,895,000 after buying an additional 117,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,409,000 after buying an additional 103,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after buying an additional 47,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

