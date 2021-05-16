Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $253,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,514.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $87,730.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

